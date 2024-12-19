Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is no stranger to the NBA All-Star Game, as he's been selected nine times. That's why the former champion's criticism of the contest's new format should raise eyebrows in the hoops world.

Davis was transparent about his distaste for it, via FOX Sports' Melissa Rohlin.

“I don’t really like it,” the 2017 All-Star Game MVP admitted. “But we’ll see how it goes this year and see if they change it or not.”

The All-Star Game used to be a crown jewel of the NBA, with the best players in the world going head-to-head for 48 minutes at full speed. Now, it's become more like a superstar hangout, with little effort or tenacity involved.

The league, though, is attempting to spice things up with a new setup. The 2025 All-Star Game will feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, with each contest being decided by who first reaches 40 points, via NBA.com.

“Each team will have eight players and be named for a TNT NBA analyst. The 24 NBA All-Star selections will be divided evenly into three teams, with the rosters drafted by TNT’s Inside the NBA commentators and honorary team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith,” the announcement reads. “The three analysts will make their respective picks for Team Charles, Team Shaq and Team Kenny live on TNT in the NBA All-Star Draft, which will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 6 just before the network’s doubleheader that night.”

The fourth team will be coached by WNBA legend Candace Parker and will be the winning squad from the Castrol Rising Stars game, which showcases the top NBA and G League rookies and sophomores.

Is the revamp a good idea?

Lakers' superstars should set All-Star Game example

At the end of the day, even the best All-Star Game format in the world can't replace player effort. If the stars don't play hard despite the risk of injury, any format discussions are a waste of time.

Davis and fellow superstar LeBron James, though, could lead the charge on that front. Both have been critical of the All-Star Game several times in the past, and they're both likely to be selected again this go-round. If those two take the event seriously, the other stars could follow suit, and the fans would finally get what they deserve.