The Los Angeles Lakers have a big game coming up on Friday as they play the fourth game of their current five-game home stand. They host the Toronto Raptors on Friday as the Lakers look to climb the standings out in the West. Anthony Davis on the injury report ahead of Friday’s game, but as it is, it doesn’t seem like a cause for concern for LA fans.

At this point, Davis is probable to play against the Raptors with a right foot injury. This is pretty much routine for the Lakers, who continue to list their superstar big man on the injury report game after game. AD hasn’t missed a contest since March 1st, so his odds of suiting up against Toronto are high.

Davis is expected to be joined by D’Angelo Russell in the starting lineup on Friday. This is after the All-Star point guard was upgraded to probable following a six-game injury layoff. An ankle sprain has kept D-Lo out of commission for LA these past few games, but he is now finally in line to return.

In other injury news, Mo Bamba has virtually been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season with a high-ankle sprain. The new Lakers recruit will be re-evaluated in four weeks, which means that we likely won’t see him back until the playoffs — assuming, of course, that LA gets there.

As for LeBron James, the Lakers talisman is still nursing a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for two more weeks, at least. In the meantime, it’s going to be the Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell show for LA.