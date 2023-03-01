The Los Angeles Lakers just can’t catch a break. LeBron James is already out at least 2-3 weeks with a foot injury. D’Angelo Russell is also day-to-day, although his return should come soon. Now, Anthony Davis is set to miss Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Lakers’ Anthony Davis is listed out tonight vs. Thunder.”

Anthony Davis did the heavy lifting for the Lakers in Tuesday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 28 points with 19 rebounds and five blocks in a monster outing. However, the Lakers will need to find a way to beat the Thunder without him. The good news, however, is that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also looks set to miss the contest as he entered health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

Anthony Davis has not played a back-to-back since November, so this might not be too surprising. Also, he appeared to tweak his wrist and knee in the game against Memphis, so it might be in the Lakers’ best interest to rest him before they lose both stars to long-term injuries.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Lakers Are Falling Quickly

With LeBron James out for multiple weeks, this team’s success falls squarely on the shoulder of Anthony Davis. He performed well on Tuesday in a massive showing, but now his absence on Wednesday is a bit concerning going forward.

The good news is that the Lakers should still be able to pull out a victory, especially with Gilgeous-Alexander out for the contest. If the Lakers want to make a push for the playoffs, they need to find a way to win on Wednesday night without their two star players.