Ja Morant just destroyed the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday with a monster triple-double. The Memphis Grizzlies star was simply unstoppable, attacking the basket constantly as the Purple and Gold offered little to no resistance at all.

Just how unstoppable was Ja during the game? Well, he actually made history with his incredible performance. He scored 30 of his 39 points on the paint, which is his fourth career game to do so. The Grizzlies scorer now has the most games by any guard with at least 30 paint points in the play-by-play era (1996-97), per ESPN Stats & Info.

Morant finished with 39 points on 15-of-29 shooting from the field. He was 0-of-5 from deep, but it was only a minor flaw to what was an otherwise unforgettable display. He also had 10 rebounds, 10 dimes and two steals.

While the Grizzlies youngster made only six points in the first half, he exploded in the third quarter with 28 points. He put the game out of reach for the Lakers, and Anthony Davis and co. just had no chance to come back and erase the deficit.

Memphis has now won two straight games, and it’s thanks in large part to Ja Morant. In their previous meeting with the Denver Nuggets, the 23-year-old had a big game as well with 23 points, four boards and seven dimes.

If Ja keeps playing at an MVP-level like he did Tuesday, it’s not hard to see the Grizzlies claiming the top spot in the Western Conference.