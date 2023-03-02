The Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (precautionary rest), and D’Angelo Russell (ankle) for the second leg of their back-to-back vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder — a matchup Dennis Schroder called a “must-win.”

And yet, Los Angeles’ revitalized post-deadline depth shined once again. The Lakers — 3-1 since the break and 4-2 since their trade acquisitions joined the squad — pulled off a 123-117 victory in OKC to improve to 30-33 and creep closer to the play-in zone.

“Great Win Fellas! #LakeShow,” LeBron tweeted from Los Angeles.

Despite turning his ankle in the first half, Schroder, as he has so often done this season when Los Angeles has been shorthanded, carried the offense: 26 points, six assists, 3-of-6 from 3, and a team-high +16. It was a gritty effort that set the tone all game.

“Everything for the team,” Schroder said about overcoming the injury. “We’re trying to make the playoffs.”

Darvin Ham pointed out the importance of having a “competitor like Dennis Schroder.”

“He did a great job of being a leader out there,” said Ham.

(As LeBron did when talking with me in the preseason, Ham recalled Schroder’s sterling performance leading Germany in last summer’s EuroBasket.)

“I can play my role when everybody’s here and try to do my best when the team’s here, but if the ball is in my hands, I can do a lot, too,” Schroder said. “Of course, it’s bad that Bron and DLo are hurt right now and AD sat out, but it’s always fun when I get the ball as well – and get a win.”

Austin Reaves dropped 19 points off the bench on 5-of-5 shooting. Since the All-Star break, the second-year wing is averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 assists on sweltering .760/.583/.895 shooting splits.

“A big-time performance for us. It was a much-needed win, and we gutted it out,” said Reaves. “Tonight we took a big step chemistry-wise.”

Reaves was particularly pleased with the Lakers’ communication sans their two most vocal on-court leaders, LeBron and Davis. The Lakers largely relied on lineups with limited or no experience.

“LeBron and AD aren’t going to play 82 games a year,” noted Troy Brown Jr, who scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. “That’s just not realistic for a lot of guys right now, especially with injuries. Being the backup units, the guys that come in, we have to be able to pick up for what they do. Being able to have games like this and actually come out with the win, that’s definitely big-time for us.”

Los Angeles shot 45.7% from distance, saw six different players reach double figures, and, led by Dennis and Reaves, played with an appropriately desperate fire in the fourth quarter.

“We still have to play together. Share the ball. Defend together as a team,” said Rui Hachimura. “Just gotta build the chemistry. It’s only been a week, two weeks. It’s crazy. I think chemistry is going to be the key to winning.”

Los Angeles’ impressive collective effort was especially welcoming after their subpar showing vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday — a game in which LeBron and DLo’s absence turned the team’s usual strengths into weaknesses.

“Everybody chipping in,” explained Schroder. “Everybody just being competitive. Playing together. No matter what, staying together.”

Next up: On Friday, the Lakers will begin a daunting five-game home stretch that includes matchups with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors (possibly with Steph Curry), Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, and the surging New York Knicks.

The Lakers will need to rely on their burgeoning chemistry to stay afloat through that critical stretch without LeBron and possibly Russell.