Anthony Davis may have failed to register a block in Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors, but don’t let that fool you. The Los Angeles Lakers big man came up clutch defensively to help the Purple and Gold take the 3-1 series lead.

Davis shut down Stephen Curry in crunch time to prevent the Warriors from staging a comeback and instead propel the Lakers to the 104-101 win.

AD guarded Curry with 35 seconds left and with the Lakers just ahead by one point, 102-101. While many thought Steph would be able to easily pass through Davis since he’s faster, that was not the case at all. The All-Star big man stayed in front of Steph throughout and made sure every shot he took was contested.

Sure enough, a lot of fans are hyped over Anthony Davis’ defensive performance. Many have said that he is the key for the Lakers to beat the defending champions and make it to the next round, and he continues to prove that idea is true.

“NOT ONE BIG MAN IN THIS F**KING LEAGUE CAN GUARD STEPH CURRY IN THE FUCKING CLUTCH LIKE ANTHONY DAVIS DID LFG!!!!!!” one hyped Lakers fan wrote.

“ANTHONY DAVIS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD, idgaf. F**k offense, this guy just stepped OUT and clamped STEPHEN FUCKING CURRY IN THE BIGGEST GAME OF HIS LIFE LETS F**KING GOOO,” another commenter said.

A third supporter added, “On an island with the greatest shooter to ever live, with the season potentially on the line……Anthony Davis locked up Stephen Curry.”

Here are more reactions to Davis’ epic defensive stop on Curry:

Davis definitely deserves all the praise he’s getting. He couldn’t have been more clutch for LA, and there’s no denying the team wouldn’t have won Game 4 without him.