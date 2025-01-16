Leadership comes in all forms and sizes. Just ask Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick and star forward Anthony Davis. Before Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat, Redick made it a point that he wanted to see more leadership. ESPN's Dave McMenamin said that Redick explained how Davis diving for a loose ball was a great example of that in the win.

Davis responded well to Redick's challenge and made a message the whole team can rally around. “I think everybody in the locker room just needed that,” Davis said via McMenamin on X.

Redick has challenged the Lakers ever since he took the job as head coach. There's been a level of accountability, transparency, and consistency throughout this season. So far, that method has paid off. They sit at the No. 6 seed right now with a 21-17 record. Los Angeles has had some bumps in the road, as all teams do.

However, they haven't had consistent losing, and have been solid year-round. They're middle of the pack for offensive and defensive points per game. Still, they're finding ways to win, even when it might not look the prettiest. For instance, Redick called out the major reason the Lakers lost to the Houston Rockets. That accountability translates over to wins as well, as evidenced by Davis's play.

Lakers' JJ Redick's challenge made Anthony Davis show leadership

Being a star player and exhibiting those characteristics can have a domino effect on the rest of the roster. If they see their star player diving for a loose ball, they'll want to do the same thing. That leadership isn't only shown in Davis, the Los Angeles head coach shows plenty of it, as well.

For instance, Redick explained what made the Lakers' offense rot in December. He even shared statistics with the team and encouraged them to take more efficient shots. Compared to Darvin Ham's coaching style, there's more demand but it's resulted in increased effort and energy from the team.

Still, there's plenty more of the season remaining. With the Lakers making some trades, they're preparing for a playoff push. Davis and LeBron James highlight the dynamic duo in the City of Angels. Redick's leadership take was a great reminder to the team about capitalizing on the little things on the basketball court.

Diving for loose balls, and playing aggressive defense, among other things will help Los Angeles keep making steady progress in a tightly contested Western Conference. Redick's comments might spark more change in those fundamental elements.