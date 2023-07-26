Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis had a well-documented friendship with legend Kobe Bryant before he passed, and Davis is continuing Bryant's legacy through the telling of some of their favorite memories together. He recently shared his top memory, one that includes Bryant making Davis' young daughter smile.

"I just had my daughter. Going to the gym, I was working out and he was there… he grabbed her. She never really wants anybody… but she was so happy smiling, laughing with him." Anthony Davis shares his favorite Kobe Bryant memory 🥹 (via @JSmooth)pic.twitter.com/VJmWODFcUp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 26, 2023

“She show anybody the house, she walks passed the picture and she goes, ‘this is my daddy's friend, and this is my uncle, uncle Kobe,' you know, just having that memory to show her…probably got to be my favorite Kobe memory off the floor.”

It is an extremely heartwarming story from Anthony Davis that brings back memories of the power of Kobe Bryant. After his playing days were over, Bryant championed being the father of girls, and it is clear that he was a role model for Davis when he first welcomed his daughter into the world.

As Anthony Davis continues his Lakers tenure, there is no doubt that he is still aiming to make Kobe Bryant proud. The Lakers have a huge season coming up and will need Davis at the top of his game in order to compete for an NBA Finals. If Bryant was here, he would be demanding the same thing of the Lakers star.

Although this next Lakers season is a big one for Davis, nothing will be as important as trying to be a good father to his young daughter. By keeping the memory of Bryant alive for his daughter, it is a fact that she will grow up with a great role model to look up to outside of Davis.