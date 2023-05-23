Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers saw their 2022-23 season come to a bitter end, as they were sent packing in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals by the Denver Nuggets with a final score reading 113-111. Despite the underwhelming sweep, and the disappointment of coming away from the season championship-less, star big man Anthony Davis still seems to view their campaign as a solid step forward.

During his post-game media session, the power forward was asked if he believes the franchise is in the right place to be “knocking on the door again” come next season. In response, Davis noted that being they didn’t even qualify for the playoffs last year and still made it one round shy of the NBA Finals this season, he feels confident in the club’s potential.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Coming off a season of not making it to the playoffs and then coming back when we didn’t really have a chance and make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, we’re definitely trending in the right direction,” Anthony Davis said. “We’re trending in the right direction and obviously the goal is to win championships. We want to be, not just knocking on the door but getting it done [and] walk through the door so that’s our goal every time we step on the floor for training camp and I’m 100% sure that’ll be the goal next year.”

The perennial All-Star would state within his response that there’s still uncertainty about “what the roster will look like next year,” as they have a myriad of players slated to hit free agency this summer, but praised the club’s players, both old and new, for their contributions on the season and suggested that he hopes many of them will wind up coming back to help put them in a position to thrust themselves over the proverbial hump in their chase for banner 18.