At the 2025 BET Awards, emotions ran high as Jamie Foxx received the prestigious Ultimate Icon award—and no one was prouder than LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar took to social media to share his admiration for Foxx’s recovery and legacy in the entertainment world.

The bond between James and Foxx runs deep. On Monday night, James tuned in to the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, where Foxx was honored for his decades-long contributions to music, comedy, and film. His reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, quickly went viral.

“🫡 @iamjamiefoxx BET “ULTIMATE ICON”!! Love my brother and CONGRATULATIONS!!!!”

James' tweet captured his heartfelt support for Foxx’s powerful comeback following a life-threatening health scare in 2023. In an emotional acceptance speech—also shared on social media by The Hollywood Reporter—Foxx reflected on surviving a stroke that left him unconscious for nearly three weeks.

While accepting the Ultimate Icon award at the #BETAwards, Jamie Foxx gets emotional speaking about his recent stroke pic.twitter.com/EFILMtAgVT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Foxx said he saw the “in memoriam” segment and wondered if he might have been included. His vulnerability resonated with the audience and with James, who has long been a close friend to Foxx.

The Lakers legend’s reaction on social media showcased more than just support, it reflected how deeply personal Foxx’s story is to him. With the Lakers out of playoff contention, James has taken time this offseason to reflect, celebrate his peers, and appreciate those who have impacted his life.

Despite turning 40, James continues to defy the odds on the court. In the 2024–25 regular season, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists, with playoff numbers rising across the board. His emotional awareness off the court matches his elite performance on it.

Their connection even extends into film, with Foxx having previously cast James in his unreleased movie All-Star Weekend. Now, the Ultimate Icon award only cements Foxx’s influence—something that James clearly values deeply.

Foxx’s comeback is a powerful narrative of resilience, and The King’s vocal support amplifies the moment's cultural weight. In a year where both men faced challenges, their friendship remains a testament to mutual respect, survival, and celebration.