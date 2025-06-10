At the 2025 BET Awards, emotions ran high as Jamie Foxx received the prestigious Ultimate Icon award—and no one was prouder than LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar took to social media to share his admiration for Foxx’s recovery and legacy in the entertainment world.

The bond between James and Foxx runs deep. On Monday night, James tuned in to the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, where Foxx was honored for his decades-long contributions to music, comedy, and film. His reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, quickly went viral.

“🫡 @iamjamiefoxx BET “ULTIMATE ICON”!! Love my brother and CONGRATULATIONS!!!!”

James' tweet captured his heartfelt support for Foxx’s powerful comeback following a life-threatening health scare in 2023. In an emotional acceptance speech—also shared on social media by The Hollywood Reporter—Foxx reflected on surviving a stroke that left him unconscious for nearly three weeks.

Foxx said he saw the “in memoriam” segment and wondered if he might have been included. His vulnerability resonated with the audience and with James, who has long been a close friend to Foxx.

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Lakers News
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves in for the dunk against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
LeBron James puts ‘no bag’ critics on blastZachary Draves ·
Byron Scott during the Jerry Colangelo Golf Classic on September 13, 2024.
Former Laker Byron Scott reveals Kobe Bryant’s ‘most gangster s**t’ everMiguel La Torre ·
Coco Gauff of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the women’s singles final against Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 at Roland Garros Stadium.
LeBron James erupts with huge reaction to Coco Gauff’s French Open winLorenzo J Reyna ·
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kobe Bryant, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers
How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws ‘influence’ from Kobe BryantTomer Azarly ·
LeBron James, Stephen (Steph) Curry, who may be heading to an ESPN NBA broadcasting booth after they retire, after Lakers-Warriors game on December 25, 2024.
ESPN has ‘hopeful’ LeBron James, Stephen Curry wishAndrew Korpan ·
Chris Paul rescinded NBA trade Lakers Hornets
Chris Paul shuts down Hornets-Lakers trade conspiracyJulian Ojeda ·

The Lakers legend’s reaction on social media showcased more than just support, it reflected how deeply personal Foxx’s story is to him. With the Lakers out of playoff contention, James has taken time this offseason to reflect, celebrate his peers, and appreciate those who have impacted his life.

Despite turning 40, James continues to defy the odds on the court. In the 2024–25 regular season, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists, with playoff numbers rising across the board. His emotional awareness off the court matches his elite performance on it.

Their connection even extends into film, with Foxx having previously cast James in his unreleased movie All-Star Weekend. Now, the Ultimate Icon award only cements Foxx’s influence—something that James clearly values deeply.

Foxx’s comeback is a powerful narrative of resilience, and The King’s vocal support amplifies the moment's cultural weight. In a year where both men faced challenges, their friendship remains a testament to mutual respect, survival, and celebration.