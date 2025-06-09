Unquestionably, LeBron James is one of the greatest ever to pick up a basketball. Despite Michael Jordan's agent calling James out on championships won, his record nonetheless speaks for itself. 

In addition to his four NBA titles, James is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, a four-time MVP, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and, approaching age 40, still one of the top players in the game. 

For all that, James still continuously gets derailed on social media. As a result, he took time out to call out those critics who claim he hasno bag,per Hoops Hype. On the latest episode of his Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash, James chastised the haters by pointing towards one statistic as a defense with Lakers teammate Luka Doncic sitting beside him. 

I’m sitting here with 50 billion points—leading scorer all-time in the NBA. No bag? That proves the point,he said. 

James certainly is not one to back down from his critics, whether on the court or online. Last month, James blasted NBA legends about their critiques of the modern-day NBA. 

He told Steve Nash that all the players and teams he grew up watching, he now looks at them through a different lens. 

“But now, that generation talks so much s*** about the game today, it makes you go back and watch those old games — and it makes you not even want to appreciate them the way you did as a kid,James said. 

Meanwhile, James could become an unstructured free agent if he chooses not to resign from the Lakers. Whatever he decides to do, James is undoubtedly one of the first social media-driven athletes. 

LeBron James and his complicated relationship with social media

From the moment he stepped onto the NBA floor in 2003, James has been a media darling and target and, on the one hand, praised for his talent, humility, philanthropy, and willingness to speak out on social issues. 

On the other hand, reviled for accusations about infidelities,Courtside Karenmoments, and for being outspoken on matters of racial and social justice. Nevertheless, James has been one of the most social media-savvy athletes since the advent of social media.

James has utilized his various platforms to establish his brand and promote his off-court ventures. At times, he has also used it to troll back whenever he deems it necessary. 

In all, James's attachment to social media is a mixed bag. 