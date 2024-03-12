The Minnesota Timberwolves have lost their hold on the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference amid a bunch of injuries to key players. During the Timberwolves 120-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, they were missing Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Monte Morris and Kyle Anderson. Following the game, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards encountered a group of Lakers fans while leaving the arena, and he had a few words for them.
“Y'all lucky I didn't bust your a**,” Edwards exclaimed as he walked past the group.
In the Timberwolves loss to the Lakers, Anthony Edwards finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The loss dropped the Timberwolves to third in the Western Conference standings and a half a game behind the Denver Nuggets.
The Timberwolves have been one of the most consistent teams in the NBA this season before the injury bug hit. It is possible that they reclaim the No. 1 seed in the West but they'll need to get healthy to do so.
Edwards has been playing at an MVP level this season though. If the Timberwolves can grab the No. 1 seed before the season's end, it's possible he vaults himself into the top favorite for the award. This season he's been averaging a career-high 26.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 46.1 percent shooting from the field, 36.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Edwards was named to his second consecutive All-Star appearance. Last season, the Timberwolves made the playoffs as the eighth seed before losing in five games to the Nuggets in the first round.