The Minnesota Timberwolves entered their Sunday night clash against the Los Angeles Lakers with a depleted frontcourt; in addition to the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns due to a meniscus injury, Rudy Gobert had to miss the action due to a hamstring knock. As a result, the Lakers' front line, led by Anthony Davis, dominated proceedings, leading the Purple and Gold to a 120-109 victory over the Timberwolves.
But beyond Davis' dominance, Anthony Edwards believes that one factor doomed the Timberwolves on Sunday; following the loss, the two-time All-Star called out the officials for what he perceived was biased officiating in favor of the Lakers.
“It’s tough. It's tough every night when we don’t get to the free throw line as much as the other team. When one player shoots more free throws than you’re entire team, it’s tough. It’s tough to compete,” Edwards said, per Michael Corvo, Lakers beat reporter for ClutchPoints. “The stuff they tell us – the reason why it is a foul, why it’s not a foul, it’s just – it’s crazy to us.”
“It’s tough. It's tough every night when we don’t get to the free throw line as much as the other team. When 1 player shoots more free throws than you’re entire team, it’s tough. It’s tough to compete… You want to compete and if every time they get the ball, we so called foul… pic.twitter.com/4jgyGRUIgL
Over the past few years, many have aired out their frustrations over free throw disparities during Lakers games, and Anthony Edwards is the latest player to join that list. Alas, there are a few reasons as to why the Purple and Gold has been taking more attempts from the charity stripe during this span.
For starters, having LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster allows the Lakers to play physical and to get to the rim. Davis alone took as many free throws as the entire Timberwolves team on Sunday, as Edwards pointed out.
Moreover, the Lakers have a tendency to give up looks from beyond the arc; on Sunday, the Timberwolves shot 46 attempts from deep, while the Lakers took just 24. It's always difficult to get free throws when a team takes nearly half of its total shot attempts from the three point line.
Alas, it has been a contentious past few days for the Timberwolves with regards to their relationship with the officials, as evidenced by the hefty fine Rudy Gobert picked up due to his mocking gesture over the weekend. They will have to get it together, however, if they were to avoid falling out of the Western Conference's top three.