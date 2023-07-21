Austin Reaves earned himself more than a few fans with his breakout campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers this past season. Apparently, it also included one of Kobe Bryant's nephew. Being the real one that he is, Reaves sent a special shoutout to the kid, which eventually resulted in an endearing moment for Kobe's young relative.

It was former NBA veteran Matt Barnes who facilitated the encounter. Apparently, Kobe's sister, Shaya Bryant, reached out to him to say that her son, Logan, was a big Austin Reaves fan. It was his 12th birthday and all he wanted was a birthday greeting from the Lakers' rising star. Barnes asked Reaves if he was down to send a brief shoutout for the kid, and for his part, the 25-year-old gladly obliged:

Matt Barnes helped Kobe Bryant’s nephew get a happy birthday message from Austin Reaves that moved him to tears 🥺👏 What a wholesome gesture from the Lakers guard 💜 (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/2rfz74vusk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 20, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As you saw in the video, Logan broke down in tears the moment he saw Reaves. He hadn't even watched the video yet and he was already crying. It was a touching moment for the Bryant family, and obviously, you have to give Austin Reaves a lot of credit for his gesture here.

It also probably felt good for Reaves to give back, knowing that he is a huge Kobe Bryant fan himself. For him to make the family of the fallen Lakers legend happy must have been a real treat for him as well. It was definitely a full circle moment for the former Wichita State and University of Oklahoma standout.