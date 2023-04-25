The NBA Playoffs continue on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) for the fifth game in the Western Conference first round. Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles took a 3-1 series lead thanks to their 117-111 overtime win in game four. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Grizzlies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Lakers-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Lakers-Grizzlies Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +4 (-106)

Memphis Grizzlies: -4 (-114)

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

TV: TNT, Spectrum SN, Bally SE

Stream: TNT

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 43-43-1 (50%)

Over Record: 46-41 (53%)

Los Angeles took a convincing 3-1 series lead thanks to two home wins in games three and four. As a result, they sit just one win away from advancing to the next round despite being a play-in team. While their overtime win in game four was the toughest of their three wins thus far, the Lakers continued to look like the more complete team. Although they continued to shoot poorly from beyond the arc in game four, they dominated the interior with a 52-49 rebound advantage. Additionally, they attacked the rim and got to the free-throw line at will with 31 free-throw attempts. That being said, the Lakers need to continue their stellar defensive play while improving upon their outside shooting if they want to cover as road underdogs in game five.

LeBron James continues to fend off Father Time as he enters gamer five fresh off arguably his most impressive game of the series. Memphis defended LeBron as well as they could in game four as they held him to just 8/18 shooting. Still, James performed well down the stretch and found other ways to contribute. He led LA in scoring with 22 points but the most impressive part of his performance was his work down low. James secured 20 rebounds which marked the first 20-point, 20-rebound game of his storied career. He made a major impact on the defensive end as well, blocking two shots. Now averaging 24 PPG, 13 RPG, and 5.0 APG for the series, look for LeBron to keep his production up in game five in hopes of getting the Lakers some extra rest heading into the next round.

The Lakers needed LeBron’s huge game four performance considering how the lack of production from Anthony Davis. Davis struggled on the offensive end yet again in game four as the Grizzlies held him to just 12 points on 4/13 shooting. That being said, Davis continued to make an impact on the defensive end. He blocked four shots while swiping two steals in the win. Coupled with his 11 rebounds, Davis’ game-four performance certainly wasn’t bad. However, it marked the second time this series that Memphis held him under 14 points. While LA pulled out a win in game four, they likely need a stronger offensive effort in game five if they want to cover.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 38-46-2 (45%)

Over Record: 39-45-2 (46%)

Memphis faces elimination in game five after dropping both road games in Los Angeles. While their game four performance certainly marked an improvement over their game three showing, concerns for the Grizzlies sit at an all-time high. The West’s No. 2 seed needs a miraculous comeback if they want to advance in the playoffs but that starts with game five. Despite the uphill battle ahead, Memphis still sits in a strong position to cover as home favorites in game five.

Despite two losses in LA, the Grizzlies must be pleased with the performances of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Morant shined in their game three loss when he scored 45 points – including 22 consecutive in the fourth quarter. Bane, however, saved his big night for game four. In yet another Memphis loss, Bane scored 36 points despite an inefficient night from beyond the arc. While seeing big road games from their stars certainly offers encouragement as the Grizzlies head back home, they need the two to show up on the same night. 25+ from both players may be needed if Memphis wants to cover in game five but it certainly isn’t out of the equation.

Final Lakers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Despite all the hype surrounding the Lakers, this feels like a game that the Grizzlies pull out. However, the public money seems to be favoring LA so far and thus I’d wait until closer to game time and see if Memphis gets another point or two in their favor before hammering the home favorites.

Final Lakers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -4 (-114)