Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves got brutally honest on the previous false rumors that he was dating pop-star Taylor Swift

Rumors swirled about Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves potentially dating Taylor Swift before the pop-star was romantically involved with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Reaves recently addressed the previous rumors about Swift and himself, per FanDuel's Run It Back.

“My first initial reaction… I was back home in Arkansas, I was playing cards with my friends,” Reaves said. “And one of my friends sent it to me. I was just like, ‘are you serious?' As much as I try to stay out of the media… it's almost impossible.”

For those who may have been wondering, Reaves also confirmed that he is not single after being asked by Chandler Parsons.

Austin Reaves is focused on basketball

Reaves explained that he tries to stay out of the media. He acknowledged it is especially difficult since he is on the Lakers, one of the NBA's most discussed franchises.

For Reaves, his primary focus is on basketball. And when he is not playing basketball, you can probably find him on the golf course. He even posts golf videos on social media.

As for the Taylor Swift dating rumors, it is unclear where they originated. Reaves never dated Swift and the rumors were false. Not long after, however, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship became public.

Austin Reaves will continue trying to help the Lakers find success on the basketball court. Los Angeles is fresh off an impressive NBA In-Season Tournament championship so momentum is trending in a positive direction for the team.