While Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has surprised as a scorer since outplaying the two-way contract he originally signed with the LeBron James-led squad, he’s also been making strides as a facilitator over the course of the 2022-23 season.

With James making concerted efforts to coach Reaves up in-game, one would assume that the four-time champion has been the primary mentor for the fan favorite. However, while there’s no doubt that LeBron and Reaves have a positive relationship, and that Reaves has learned from a player whose played in 10 times as many season, Reaves has made a surprising admission about who he’s really learned the most from.

Not LeBron. Not Russell Westbrook, a player that’s had a Hall of Fame career despite the negative reviews he’s received in recent years.

Rajon Rondo.

Reaves, speaking to former NBA wing Evan Turner on the Point Forward podcast, would say the following about his Master Yoda.

“I learned the most from Rondo. … I was always in his ear, asking questions.”

“It got to a point where I was asking him so many questions where I was like, damn, if was him, I would be annoyed. I told him, ‘If I ever ask you a question and you don’t wanna answer, just tell me to f**k off.’ Simple.”

Rondo, like Russ, was disparaged by the media later in his career.

Nonetheless, Rondo is regarded as one of the smartest players ever. Both an elite facilitator and defender, there’s no question that Reaves had a lot to learn from a two-time NBA champion who so happened to be part of the Lakers’ last championship team.