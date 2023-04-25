Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Austin Reaves was excellent for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, scoring a team-high 23 points to help his squad take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies — and the fans at Crypto.com Arena took notice.

Reaves was showered with ‘MVP’ chants multiple times as he took the floor. The guard had a modest answer when asked about the gesture and his appreciation for the home fans.

“It’s love,” Reaves said afterwards, according to ClutchPoints’ Michael Corvo. “I’ve said many times. Clearly, I’m not in the MVP race, but the way that they support me either way, they love the way that I play. I’mma give it everything I got every single night. These fans expect this. They expect us to be in the playoffs, and go all the way.”

And that’s exactly what the Lakers did on Monday night, capitalizing on late-game LeBron James heroics to defeat the Grizzlies 117-111 in overtime and set up an elimination game in Tennessee on Wednesday.

Reaves later added: “If you told me that two years ago, I would have told you, ‘You’re crazy.'”

The 24-year-old Arkansas native has been a valuable asset to this Lakers team throughout the season. He averaged 13 points, three rebounds and 3.4 assists, but has levelled up his game in the postseason, averaging 17.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists in the first four playoff games of his career.

His most memorable moment came in Game 1, when he let out an emotional “I’m him” celebration after an electric fourth quarter, helping LA go up 1-0 in the series.

And he came to play in Game 4, adding four rebounds and six assists to his game-high 23 points as the Lakers pushed the Grizzlies to the brink.

Austin Reaves might not be the MVP of the Los Angeles Lakers, but he is one in the eyes of the fans, who appreciate the level of play he’s bringing game in game out in the 2023 postseason.