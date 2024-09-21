Austin Reaves has taken quite the path on his journey to the pros. Going from Wichita State through the University of Oklahoma before landing with the Los Angeles Lakers is quite uncommon. If not for the right mentors, the wily wing might have never made it to the G League much less the glamor of Hollywood. The Lakers have dealt with Reaves trade rumors all summer, but that's a good thing. It means he is in demand.

It was not always that way. The 26-year-old recently opened up about the pivotal moments and key figures who helped shape his path to professional basketball. Oklahoma Sooners basketball coach Lon Kruger might have been the most influential, and as Reaves said, the most willing to dream.

“When I got to OU is when I really thought (the NBA was possible),” Reaves admitted. “Kruger, my coach told me during my redshirt year, ‘You could go play in the league.’ When he said it I believed it. And I had Jamal Bienemy, one of my best friends on the team told me that from literally the first day we played pick up, like, ‘Yo, you’re nice.’ And to this day, I tell him, ‘You were the first one that (gave me that vision).”

Indeed, Reaves’ time with the Oklahoma Sooners was transformative as far as NBA prospects go. Under the guidance of Coach Kruger Reaves honed not only the skills but also the confidence needed to compete at the highest level. Kruger's belief in Reaves planted the seed which grew into an NBA Champion.

Not bad for a kid from Arkansas. That belief from Kruger and Bienemy was a powerful catalyst. Everyone needs support and encouragement from others to turn dreams into reality after all.

Lakers tracked Austin Reaves through college

The Lakers can be forgiven for having added Reaves to their NBA Draft Big Board late in the process. Some never saw this potential at all. He began at Wichita State and averaged 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game as a freshman. That 50.9% three-point percentage at nearly two attempts per game was worth watching though.

Reaves got more playing time as a sophomore, averaging 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. His shooting efficiency remained impressive, with a field goal percentage of 45.1% and a three-point percentage of 42.5%. This season highlighted his potential as a reliable scorer and playmaker. Transferring to a Power 5 school was the next step.

Averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game after a redshirt transfer year got Reaves back on the NBA map, barely. His shooting percentages dipped, including a three-point percentage of 25.9%. Despite the lower shooting percentages, Reaves demonstrated his ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game.

Putting up 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game as a senior merited a Summer League look from someone. Reaves’ performance earned him All-Big 12 honors and solidified his reputation as a versatile and skilled guard. Unfortunately, the newest $50 million man has not gotten a game of one-on-one with LeBron James yet though, and probably never will.