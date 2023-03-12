The Los Angeles Lakers have been arguably one of the best teams in the NBA following the trade deadline. The Lakers are 8-3 since they made a couple of trades at the deadline and they have vaulted themselves upward in the Western Conference standings. Second-year wing Austin Reaves has been a big part of the Lakers turnaround and he’s been one of the team’s most consistent players all season even when things weren’t going so well. After the Lakers most recent win, Reaves kept things in perspective a little bit despite the team’s improved play as per Ryan Ward of LakersNaton.

Austin Reaves on Lakers locker room (2/2): "We're not satisfied with where we're at. We're going to keep trying to take another step and another step and take it game by game, but as of right now, everybody's vibing and having a lot of fun." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 11, 2023

Now in his second season with the Lakers, Austin Reaves went undrafted in the 2021 draft and had to earn his way onto the Lakers roster through summer league. He was initially signed to a two-way contract but the Lakers quickly converted his contract into a standard NBA deal. This season, Reaves has been averaging 11.2 points per game 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists with shooting splits of 50.7 percent shooting from the field, 38.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.2 percent from the free-throw line. He’s played in 49 games this year including 12 starts in just over 27 minutes per game.

The Lakers started out the season an abysmal 2-10 but have since been making up ground in the standings even before the deadline. The Lakers are currently 33-34 and in ninth place in the Western Conference standings which would be good enough for a play-in spot. If they wish to make the postseason they’ll need continued strong play from Reaves.