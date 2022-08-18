At this point in his career, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James still remains to be one of, if not the most talked about personalities in the entire NBA. The fact that he made headlines yet again after agreeing to a massive two-year $97.1 million extension with the Lakers is a clear testament to this fact.

The media has an unbridled fascination when it comes to The King. As such, reporters will do whatever they can to get some inside scoop on LeBron, and obviously, there’s no better source than James himself. This used to be the case for ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst, who himself recently revealed that sadly, this no longer is the situation for him these days. According to the renowned broadcaster, his relationship with the Lakers superstar has seen a significant decline through the years (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily):

“In years past, I had messaged with him, but we both kind of moved on,” Windhorst said. “LeBron doesn’t have personal relationships like that with reporters. He hasn’t for a long time.”

It sounds like this isn’t an isolated case for Windhorst. Based on his statement here, it seems like LeBron James has chosen to shut the media out completely — at least to a certain extent. This is completely understandable considering how the four-time NBA champ has also emerged as one of the most highly-criticized players in the game. Such is the prize of fame, and for his part, LeBron has his own ways of dealing with it.