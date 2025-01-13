After having their last two games postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in Southern California, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to return to the court on Monday evening against the visiting San Antonio Spurs. On the injury front, the Lakers should have Cam Reddish back in the lineup after missing the previous game against the Dallas Mavericks due to injury. But with the Lakers releasing their injury report in advance of the Spurs game, there's one notable new addition in Bronny James.

Bronny James is listed on the Lakers' injury report as questionable due to illness. Bronny had recently returned to the court after dealing with a heel injury back in November.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are on the Lakers' latest injury report as probable. The elder James has been dealing with an ongoing foot injury, while Davis is monitoring a ankle injury sustained during the Lakers' Christmas Day win against the Golden State Warriors. Both are not in any danger of missing the Spurs game.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Jalen Hood-Schifino remain out for the Lakers. While there has been no recent update on either Wood or Hood-Schifino, the Lakers are preparing for Vanderbilt's return to the lineup within the next few weeks.

As far as Bronny James, he had recently been recalled to the Lakers after getting in a few games with South Bay in the G League. When he was first assigned to South Bay, he started off slowly. But once Bronny returned from the heel injury, he put up several stellar performances.

Bronny hasn't gotten much playing time with the Lakers this season, appearing in only nine games at a little over two minutes per game. He did score his first career points though and he made history at the beginning of the season as part of the first father and son duo to play together on the same team.

He's appeared in two games since the G League tipped-off its regular season portion of the schedule, after playing in seven games during the Showcase Cup schedule. In the two games of the regular season, he's averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals with splits of 41.9 percent shooting from the field, 46.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Bronny last played in the G League on Dec. 28 against the Cleveland Charge. He was recalled to the Lakers after that and has been with the team ever since.