The Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, and as of publication, the game is scheduled to proceed. The Lakers' game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday was postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in California. But should the Lakers' matchup against the Spurs proceeds, they'll get a boost in the rotation. Cam Reddish is set to return to the lineup after not appearing on the Lakers' injury report ahead of the game.

Cam Reddish missed the Lakers' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday after suffering a back injury sustained against the Houston Rockets in the game prior to that. He was listed as questionable for the Lakers-Hornets matchup, but with that game being postponed, it appears the extra time off has helped Reddish.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both listed as probable, and their status for the Spurs game isn't in doubt. James is dealing with an ongoing foot issue, while Davis is monitoring an ankle injury sustained during the Lakers' Christmas Day win against the Golden State Warriors.

Cam Reddish's role with Lakers

Reddish is in his second season with the Lakers after signing as a free agent during the 2023 offseason, and he's been a steady player this year under new head coach JJ Redick.

When Redick opted to move D'Angelo Russell to the bench earlier this season, it was Reddish he turned to, to join the starting lineup. And now, following the trade for Dorian Finney-Smith, along with Max Christie, the Lakers have a couple of intriguing defensive lineups they can throw out on the court.

Reddish has appeared in 28 games for the Lakers this season, including eight starts, at a little over 18 minutes per game. He's been averaging 3.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals with splits of 44.9 percent shooting from the field, 29.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 61.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The former Duke standout was originally selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. While at Duke, he starred alongside Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, both of whom were also selected in the same draft at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively.

Reddish's career includes stints with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. He was once more of a scorer, especially during his early days with the Hawks, but Reddish has adapted his game to fit in as a consistent role player.