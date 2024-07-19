Despite the fact he was taken at the end of the second round in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James has had a bigger spotlight on him than pretty much any other player so far this Summer League. And after a slow start, it looks like he's finally beginning to figure things out for the Los Angeles Lakers.

James struggled mightily to open the Lakers Summer League action, but he put together his second straight big game on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the game, though, James was in for a surprise, as he ended up hilariously being gifted a massive rug of himself that quickly caught the attention of fans on social media.

Bronny James beginning to find his way with the Lakers

There aren't exactly a ton of expectations surrounding James in his rookie campaign, but given the fact that he is LeBron James' son, everyone is going to be curious to see how he performs. Early on, the results were pretty ugly, and some fans began to wonder whether or not Bronny was cut out for the NBA after he struggled in his lone collegiate season with the USC Trojans.

James has now put together two straight encouraging performances for the Lakers, though. Against the Atlanta Hawks, James finally found his scoring touch after he struggled mightily shooting the ball beforehand (12 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 5/11 FGM). Perhaps most encouraging was the fact that he hit his first two threes of the Summer League, as he was ice cold from behind the arc prior to that.

Against the Cavs, though, James did a bit of everything. He surpassed his previous high in points, while also making contributions elsewhere too (13 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 5/10 FGM). When he's playing like this, James appears to have the capability of reaching his potential of a solid three-and-d player, but it's also worth noting it's still very early in his career.

If nothing else, though, at least James has this massive rug of himself that he can put to use if he really wants to. It may simply be more of a decoration than anything else, but not many folks can say that they have a rug of themselves. Well, Bronny can now say that after he received this awesome, yet strange gift.

Los Angeles will take on the Chicago Bulls in their next Summer League contest, and after two straight strong games, everyone will be interested to see whether or not James can keep up the positive momentum moving forward. The more of these games that he can string together, the better, and who knows, maybe he could end up playing a bigger role for LA in the NBA this season than initially expected.