The Los Angeles Lakers commenced their first official team practice of the year and Bronny James showed promise. It's the first time James practiced with the entire Lakers roster since joining the team in the 2024 NBA Draft.

During one of their drills, Bronny was spotted working on his outside shots. Based on the video of him practicing, it appears that the shooting drill involved him taking a couple of shots from all five angles of the three-point line.

Despite the criticism he's currently facing, the young James' jumpers looked steady. Lakers fans should remain optimistic about his addition to the team as he looks to be on the right track heading into the 2024-25 season. If James continues to hit his stride before the beginning of the season, he should be able to keep up with the league.

Can Bronny James prove doubters wrong?

Bronny James is entering the league with a lot of haters and critics doubting his on-court abilities. Honestly, they aren't to blame considering how he performed in his only year in college. During his time at USC, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. These aren't promising figures that analysts and fans want to see from a player. Nevertheless, LeBron and Savannah's eldest son is now in the NBA and is looking to prove everyone wrong.

Despite the negativity that surrounds him, we have to admit that Bronny has a better jumper compared to his father when he was the same age as him. What the young James needs to now is to consistently work on his shots so the Los Angeles Lakers can utilize him more. The moment the world sees that his team can count on him to knock down important shots, only then will Bronny prove that he is a deserving member of the Lakers.