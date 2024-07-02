The Los Angeles Lakers took Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft and fans are beside themselves with how the young gun looks in an LA Lakers jersey.

Photos of LeBron James' son are going viral as Bronny Mania grabs hold of the the Web with an unrelenting, icy grip.

The Bronny James photos came amid Bronny James revealing his Juice WRLD inspiration behind his number choice. Meanwhile, Skip Bayless roasted Bronny's famous father LeBron for his “PR Smoke” contract decision.

The Lakers' newest jersey wearer is getting plenty of pub on social media for his jersey choice, with fans eager to lend their two cents to the discussion.

Bronny James Shows Off Purple And Gold

Bronny James looks like a natural in purple and gold based on photos shown after his introductory press conference with new head coach JJ Redick.

Bronny James' teammate Dalton Knecht, a first round draft pick, also showed off his “Knecht 4” jersey with the Lake Show that mimics his popular nickname.

Fans React To Bronny's New Digs

Not everyone was impressed by Bronny James' appearance in the Lakers' number nine jersey.

“Why is everyone hype on this? Literally wouldn't of made the league if his dad wasn't LeBron lol,” one reader said in the comments on X.

“Great deal,” another fan added upon seeing Bronny.

“That's Nick Van Exel's number,” another fan said in reference to the famous former Cincinnati Bearcats and Lakers guard.

“Can't wait to see him shine in the Summer League,” still another reader added.

James was the eighth leading scorer on USC basketball coach Andy Enfield's team last season. He is receiving flack in large part because he only scored 4.8 points per game and played less than 20 minutes per game with the Trojans in the Pac-12 Conference.

During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, new Lakers coach JJ Redick told the gathered media that Bronny James earned the right to be drafted based on hard work and the plus-basketball attributes he showed during his time with USC basketball.

Many fans are skeptical but that is just part of what makes sports so great. James has the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong on the basketball court, starting this summer, and don't think his famous father LeBron James won't be watching and supporting his newest teammate.