Kobe Bryant’s warm-up jacket from his iconic final NBA game is set to hit the auction block at SCP Auctions, with an estimated selling price of between $250,000 and $350,000. This piece of memorabilia is poised to become one of the most sought-after items from Bryant's illustrious career.

Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, capped off his remarkable tenure with a 60-point performance against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016. The game, famously known as the ‘Mamba Out' game, ended with Bryant delivering a memorable farewell speech before leaving the court for the last time as an active player.

“It's an amazing piece from one of the most iconic moments in NBA history and Kobe’s farewell ‘Mamba Out' game,” SCP Auctions President David Kohler said. The jacket, which has been photo-matched by Sports Investors Authentication, is not just a warm-up garment but a significant part of basketball history. Kohler emphasized its unique value, noting that the game-worn jersey from the same game would be worth an estimated $10 million, making the jacket “the next best thing.”

The market for game-worn memorabilia has long been robust, but items associated with Bryant have seen particularly high demand. Past auctions of Bryant memorabilia have fetched staggering prices. For instance, a rookie-year warm-up jacket sold for $7,080 in 2015, a jacket from Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals went for $16,800, and another warm-up jacket from Bryant's 81-point game garnered over $400,000 in 2023. Additionally, a jersey worn by Bryant during 25 games of his 2007-2008 season set a record by selling for $5.8 million last year.

Kohler and his team at SCP Auctions are no strangers to handling high-value Bryant memorabilia. They have previously sold his final road jersey for $366,967.20 in 2023 and a playoff-worn rookie year jersey for $2.74 million in 2022. “Kobe game-worn memorabilia is so hot and in demand worldwide,” Kohler noted, underscoring the significance of the jacket, which will be available for bidding in SCP’s 2024 Summer Premier Auction starting July 17.

Other Kobe Bryant auction pieces

While SCP Auctions claims this might be the only item from Bryant’s historic final game to be offered publicly, skepticism exists. A tweet from @Sportnut211118 read, “Said the person selling it. Items ALWAYS pop up,” reflecting the reality that significant sports memorabilia can reappear in the market over time.

This skepticism is not unfounded, as seen in other recent sales of Bryant memorabilia. For example, a Kobe Bryant-signed basketball used during his 61-point game at Madison Square Garden sold for $66,152 in a recent auction, highlighting the ongoing market interest and emotional value attached to items from Bryant's career.

Bryant’s farewell game remains one of the most memorable moments in sports history. His performance that night was a spectacular display of skill, resilience, and the competitive spirit that earned him the nickname “Black Mamba.” The warm-up jacket he wore during this game is not just a piece of clothing; it is a symbol of his legacy and the indomitable will that defined his career.

The auction of this jacket is more than just a sale; it’s a tribute to a legend who transcended the game of basketball. Bryant's untimely death in January 2020 only intensified the demand for his memorabilia, as fans and collectors seek to preserve pieces of his legacy. The jacket’s estimated price reflects not only its rarity but also the deep emotional connection fans have with Bryant.

Kobe Bryant's influence extended far beyond the basketball court. His Mamba Mentality, which emphasized hard work, perseverance, and excellence, inspired millions around the world. Bryant's commitment to his craft and his impact on the sport make his memorabilia highly coveted, serving as tangible reminders of his greatness.

As collectors vie for the warm-up jacket from Bryant’s final game, this auction represents a significant moment in the preservation of basketball history. Each item from Bryant's career that comes to auction is more than a collectible; it is a piece of a legacy that continues to inspire and resonate with fans globally.

The upcoming auction promises to be a highlight for collectors and fans alike, offering a chance to own a piece of one of the most storied careers in NBA history. As SCP Auctions opens the bidding, the anticipation builds, and the legacy of Kobe Bryant endures, immortalized in the artifacts that celebrate his life and career.