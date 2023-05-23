A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Now that he’s retired from the game of basketball, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony can invest more time in his family. That was already his plan long before he officially announced his retirement, but he decided to give it a go for at least one more year in the league with the Lakers, thanks to his son, Kiyan Anthony, egging him to continue playing.

Via Chris Herring of Sports Illustrated:

For now, he wants to pour more time into his 16-year-old son, Kiyan, a 6’4″ sophomore who has already racked up 10 basketball scholarship offers, including one from Syracuse. “I always told him, ’When you get to high school, I’m retiring.’ That was always our thing,” he says. “Then [as he started high school] the Lakers called, and he told me, ‘Dad, I’ll be O.K.—you should go.’ Even with LeBron there, I wouldn’t have done it without Kiyan pushing me. So to be able to spend time with him in the gym, on his work ethic? With school? I can be a father to him every day. It’s perfect timing.”

After his one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers expired in 2021, Carmelo Anthony went to the Los Angeles Lakers by inking a one-year contract worth $2.64 million in 2021 with the hopes of finally getting that elusive NBA ring. The Lakers went just 33-49 that season and missed the playoffs in what turned out to be Carmelo Anthony’s last dance in the league.

Carmelo Anthony retires as the No. 9 all-time scorer in NBA history with 28,289 career points.