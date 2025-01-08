The Dallas Mavericks (21-16) entered Thursday's matchup against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers (20-16) on the second night of a back-to-back, in the midst of a five-game losing streak and without Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford. What should have been a runaway win for the road team instead became a showcase of the Mavs' tenacity. Or is it rather an indictment on the Lakers' capabilities?

Charles Barkley praised head coach Jason Kidd following the Mavericks' 118-97 victory, but he is using the outcome as evidence to reiterate his critical stance on LA. “The Lakers stink, plain and simple,” the Hall of Famer and TNT analyst said on “Inside the NBA,” via ClutchPoints. “We have to talk about them because the media is infatuated with the Lakers. But the Lakers are not a good team. They have zero athletic ability.”

Barkley is one of the most well-known pundits because he unabashedly expresses his opinions. He is not hesitant to lambaste the team that houses the face of the NBA, LeBron James. He is going to let everyone know how he feels at all times. However, the 1993 MVP is not always concerned about giving detailed analysis, which can result in hyperbolic statements.

It feels like a bit of an exaggeration to use the word “stinks” to describe a squad currently in sixth place in the West. Moreover, LA's loss to the Mavericks marks the first time it has dropped consecutive games since early-December. Barkley evaluated the Purple and Gold as if they were locked in the basement with no hope of escaping. In spite of his harsh words, his overall point is clear and understandable.

The Lakers do not feel like a true threat in the Western Conference. Championship contenders are supposed to breeze past a Mavs team that lacks their two best players, even on the road. Los Angeles sorely underwhelmed in the American Airlines Center, and Barkley responded with a blistering assessment.

Lakers failed to get the job done in Dallas

LeBron James dazzled fans early with a highlight-reel dunk and finished with a solid 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but the team needed more on this night. Anthony Davis did not quite make the most of his ample offensive opportunities (7-of-18), Austin Reaves shot 35.7 percent and Gabe Vincent failed to make much of an imprint in 24 minutes of play (zero points, two assists and one board).

The biggest concern was undoubtedly LA's defense, however. Quentin Grimes and PJ Washington dropped 23 and 22 points, respectively, and the Mavericks knocked down 18 of their 38 attempts from behind the 3-point line. The Lakers must ramp up their physicality, and fast.

They cannot keep taking one step forward and two steps back. If the franchise remains inconsistent, Charles Barkley is sure to throw out another “I told you so” on TNT.