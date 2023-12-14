The Lakers may have to rethink this plan of theirs lest they risk not hearing the end of it from Charles Barkley.

The Los Angeles Lakers are already being clowned by plenty of fans for yet another “Mickey Mouse” piece of silverware. After all, the Lakers, according to these fans, seem to thrive in neutral environments, most recently winning the Final of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament against the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevertheless, the Lakers are still (deservedly) celebrating being the winner of the first-ever NBA Cup, even going as far as to announce that they're planning to hang a banner to immortalize the feat.

This plan, however, doesn't sit right with some. In fact, Charles Barkley, while speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, couldn't believe that the Lakers, a franchise that has won 17 championships in its illustrious history, would do this and that once they raise that banner, he won't stop ragging on them on live television.

“Are you serious right now? We not raising banners. We not doing parades. You don't do champagne for the In-Season Tournament. […] The Lakers and the Celtics are the gold standard. If you're the Lakers, the only thing that matters is more championships. If [the Lakers] put that In-Season Tournament banner up, I'm going to roast their a*s on TV,” Barkley said.

Now, Charles Barkley didn't exactly say that it's unwarranted for LeBron James and the Lakers to celebrate their NBA In-Season Tournament triumph. All Barkley said was that the way they celebrated didn't exactly fit the occasion, especially for a historic franchise such as the Lakers.

It'll be odd for some to look up at the Crypto.com Arena rafters and see the NBA Cup banner hanging alongside their 17 championship banners, especially when it does pale in comparison. But at the very least, the Lakers plan to emphasize that the In-Season Tournament banner does lack in importance relative to an NBA championship.

The Lakers plan to achieve this by putting up a banner of different color and shape to their regular championship banners, and secondly, the Lakers will also use just one banner to immortalize any future In-Season Tournament wins.

But it does seem like they will push through with their plan to hang up a banner, so tune in for when Charles Barkley mocks the Purple and Gold on TNT's Inside the NBA.