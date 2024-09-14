The Los Angeles Lakers haven't done much in the way of improving their roster this offseason. But with the recent injury development to Christian Wood, who underwent an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee which would then keep him out for a minimum of eight weeks, the Lakers may have to bolster their frontcourt. On cue, the Purple and Gold are reportedly the favorite to sign rim-protecting center Christian Koloko, as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Koloko showed some promise as a rotation piece during his 2022-23 rookie campaign for the Toronto Raptors. He played in 58 games, even starting 19 of them, and he averaged one block a game — owing to his defensive instincts and timing. However, Koloko missed the entirety of the 2023-24 season, with reports coming out in January of this year that the 24-year-old big man was facing blood-clot issues that could be potentially career-threatening.

Now, it's unclear whether or not Christian Koloko will be allowed back into the NBA. Per Charania, Koloko will still be subject to an evaluation from the league's Fitness-To-Play panel, which will then deem if he has put his blood-clot issues in the rearview mirror.

As for the Lakers, nothing is final yet on the Koloko front. They are merely the frontrunners for the big man's services, with teams such as the Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, and San Antonio Spurs also showing interest in the center out of Arizona.

But as far as no-risk signings go, the Lakers could do far worse than to bolster their frontcourt rotation with the signing of Koloko. With Wood out to begin the year, they will have to rely on Jaxson Hayes to fill the bulk of the minutes behind Anthony Davis. Jarred Vanderbilt is also facing plenty of uncertainty regarding the foot injury that kept him out from February 2024 until the end of the campaign.

Koloko is very raw on the offensive end, but that wouldn't be too big of a problem for a Lakers team with plenty of playmakers on the roster. The hope of course is that his blood-clot issues have disappeared and that a long and productive NBA career is what's awaiting him, be it with the Lakers or another team.

Lakers' decision to stand pat: wise or daft?

The only major additions the Lakers made for the upcoming season is to bring in two youngsters in Dalton Knecht and Bronny James. While Knecht is expected to play a role in the rotation thanks to his ability to space the floor, James will need a few years to marinate before he makes an impact for the team.

Seriously, the Lakers mostly brought back the same team from last season, only losing Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince in free agency while adding a grand total of zero players from the open market. The front office is biding their time when it comes to pushing their chips to the center of the table, but time is of the essence, especially with LeBron James nearing 40 years of age.

The Lakers are expecting internal improvements; perhaps with better health to Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and an emergence from Max Christie, they could improve upon last year's 47-35 finish. Maybe head coach JJ Redick designs a system that makes the most out of the Lakers' current personnel. Only time will tell if the Lakers are smart to take it slow, but for now, their title hopes aren't looking too promising.