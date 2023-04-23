Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Close to 19,000 fans were inside Crypto.com Arena to watch the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-101 in Game 3 Saturday night. The raucous Lakers’ crowd seemed to have a real impact on the contest, propelling Los Angeles to a 2-1 series lead over the Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

“I thought our crowd was phenomenal,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said after Game 3. “Felt them in the building. Thank God we gave them something to cheer about. … It was great. The energy in the building was phenomenal, unbelievable. Looking forward to having the same thing on Monday.”

Darvin Ham wasn’t exaggerating. The Grizzlies looked shaken by the loud Lakers fans to start Game 3. Memphis couldn’t make a shot in the first 12 minutes of the contest. The Lakers jumped out to a 35-9 first-quarter lead. It tied the largest first-quarter lead in NBA playoff history.

Memphis is the youngest team in the playoffs. If the group was frazzled by the Crytpo.com Arena crowd, it was arguably one of the deciding factors in the Lakers’ Game 3 victory.

The Grizzlies played much better in the final three quarters. Ja Morant finished with 45 points. Memphis outscored Los Angeles 92-76 over the last 36 minutes of game-time. It wasn’t enough for the Grizzlies to overcome their abysmal first quarter.

Lakers fans had waited a decade to come together and fill Los Angeles’ home arena for a playoff game. When the Lakers hosted three first-round games in the 2021 playoffs, Crypto.com Arena (then Staples Center) wasn’t even at half capacity because of pandemic-related restrictions. The Lakers’ entire 2020 championship run took place inside the NBA Bubble.

The Lakers will look to take a 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies Monday night in Game 4.