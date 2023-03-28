D’Angelo Russell is listed as probable for the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday — the first game of a critical five-game road trip. DLo has missed the last two contests with right hip soreness. He’s been considered day-to-day.

Russell came out for a pregame workout to test out his hip and did some light shooting before the Lakers’ home loss to the Bulls on Sunday. Evidently, he and the medical staff decided to rest up for a few more days.

Prior to the Lakers’ clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder last Friday, Darvin Ham said Russell “has a little something going on with his hips.” Ham added that the injury is “not too serious, but serious enough that we need to manage it.”

Darvin Ham says D’Angelo Russell is out tonight vs OKC and likely aggravated his hip last game. DLo is day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/PscvqZufrX — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) March 25, 2023

Russell, who also missed six games a few weeks back due to a right ankle sprain, is averaging 18.6 points and 6.4 assists on .471/.395/.816 shooting splits across 11 games with the Lakers since the trade deadline. Dennis Schroder has admirably held down the fort at point guard in DLo’s absence.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is listed as probable (as usual) for the Bulls game, while LeBron James will be questionable. LeBron his returned on Sunday from a 13-gam absence due to a torn tendon in his right foot.

At 37-38, the Lakers will likely begin the road trip in either the No. 9 or No. 10 seed in the Western Conference playoff picture. Following the Chicago visit, they’ll take on Russell’s former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, on Friday.