A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

LeBron James has left countless NBA fans speechless following his memorable performance in Game 4 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game 4 showdown Monday night. Even his teammates couldn’t find the words to describe the four-time league MVP’s heroics, including Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell.

LeBron James posted a double-double of 22 points and 20 rebounds in the Lakers’ 117-111 win against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. Two of those points forced the game to go to overtime. At 38 years old, LeBron James also became the first player since Shaquille O’Neal in 2004 to record a 20-20 double-double in a Lakers uniform. In addition to that, James also recorded seven assists and two blocks in 45 minutes. Those are numbers that aren’t expected of a man who’s just two years away from 40, but LeBron James isn’t any other veteran player. At his age, he still can put up incredible numbers and performances, and Monday was just one of those nights for King James.

D’Angelo Russell also had his moments in Game 4, though. He scored 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the field with three 3-pointers and three assists in 29 minutes.

LeBron James and the Lakers are now ahead 3-1 in this first-round series. It’s not over until it’s over but it does feel that a ticket to the second round is virtually in the bag of Los Angeles. The Lakers can make that official as soon as Wednesday when they travel to Memphis for Game 5. They split the first two games of the series there with the Grizzlies.