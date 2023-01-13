In search for help in the frontcourt, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly going to kick the tires on two free-agent big men many NBA fans perhaps didn’t think would get another shot at being part of a roster, with Shams Charania of The Athletic revealing that DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard are set to have a work out with the team on Friday.

All ears on NBA Twitter perked up over that update, and it was just a matter of time before social media started to get inundated by a mixed bag of reactions to the Lakers scheduling a workout with the pair of Cousins and Leonard, ranging from hilarious to incredibly hilarious.

Leonard most recently saw action for the Miami Heat in the 2020-21 NBA season., He was suspended indefinitely in March of 2021 after he was caught dropping an anti-semitic slur while livestreaming a game. He would then be traded by the Heat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he was not able to play in Thunder threads, as he was merely used as a salary filler to make the said trade work.  Meyers has a career average of just 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game but he could be a dependable floor-stretcher for the Lakers, as he shot 39.0 percent from behind the arc before.

Cousins, on the other hand, last played for the Denver Nuggets in the 2021-22 NBA season as a backup to Nikola Jokic. In 31 appearances for the Nuggets, Cousins averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.