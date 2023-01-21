The Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation is relatively thin right now, with numerous players out, headlined by Anthony Davis. However, they’re also down two key figures in Lonnie Walker and Austin Reaves. Prior to Friday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, head coach Darvin Ham provided a key update on both guys. Via Michael Corvo:

“Darvin Ham says he thinks Lonnie Walker IV (knee tendinitis) will be reevaluated tomorrow, and Austin Reaves (hamstring) will be reevaluated next week. Ham said Lonnie is closer to returning than Austin.”

Walker last played on December 28th. As noted, the guard is dealing with knee soreness. The former San Antonio Spur has started all 32 games he’s played, averaging 14.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 38% shooting from three-point land. Outside of LeBron James, Walker has been one of LA’s most consistent players, therefore his absence undoubtedly hurts.

As for Reaves, he is still attending to a hamstring injury and will likely miss another week at the very least. In 36 outings (12 starts), Reaves is putting up 10.8 points, 3.1 boards, and 2.2 dimes. He’s also draining 36% of his triples.

Darvin Ham is surely hoping the Lakers can get back to full strength soon. AD is trending in the right direction as well, with a late January return in sight at the moment. Despite the absences, Los Angeles is playing respectable basketball as of late, going 6-4 in their last 10 games. They’re 20-25 on the season and just two games off the final play-in spot. Friday’s clash with Ja Morant and Co. wraps up a five-game homestand.