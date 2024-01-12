Darvin Ham's reaction to Lakers blowout loss to Suns brings back Byron Scott memories.

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns 127-109 on Thursday night. They essentially had no chance, as Phoenix ran away with it early on in the game. After the contest, Darvin Ham reacted to the loss but it's bringing flashbacks to Byron Scott's tenure as the head coach of Los Angeles.

During the postgame press conference, Ham claimed the team needs to “man up” after getting torched by the Suns, according to Lakers beat writer, Edwin Garcia. Those two words are all too familiar for LA fans.

“‘We just gotta man up' – Ham on the frustrating loss.”

Byron Scott only coached the Lakers from 2014-2016. It was a complete disaster, as Los Angeles just couldn't get anything going during that time. However, Scott was infamously known for uttering the same phrase, “We just gotta man up.”

Probably not the comparison Darvin Ham wants to have, as Scott was eventually let go by the Lakers. Ham was hired in 2022 and the team just hasn't looked great under his command so far. There's still time for LA to bounce back as they currently reside in 10th place. They're right in the mix for the playoffs.

Only time will tell how it plays out. There is plenty of talent on this roster, as LeBron James is the ageless wonder and Anthony Davis has the ability to be one of the best players in the league. Trade rumors continue to run rampant for the Lakers, so it's not yet time to hit the panic button. But it's hard to imagine the clock isn't ticking on Darvin Ham right now.