Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and team general manager Rob Pelinka were originally set to speak to the press on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. For some reason, however, the pre-scheduled press conference was abruptly canceled just before it started.

Apparently, there was no reason given as to why the event was called off at the last minute:

UPDATE: This has been canceled. Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham will now be speaking on Monday during Media Day with everyone else. https://t.co/9v5TBcnJB1 — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) September 20, 2022

No reason given 🤔 — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) September 20, 2022

The manner by which the press conference was canceled seemed highly suspicious, and this has brought about some rather intriguing conspiracy theories as to why this was the case:

A couple theories: 1. A move is on the way and they want to focus on that and get it done before they speak. 2. Having seen the reaction to this being the final roster, Rob doesn't want to have to answer tough questions until he has to. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) September 20, 2022

Unsurprisingly, one of the first things on more than a few people’s minds was that a major announcement was coming and that Ham and Pelinka did not want to preempt anything in what has now been a botched press conference. Could there be a major trade looming for the Lakers with training camp set to begin next week?

Russell Westbrook has been pestered by trade rumors all summer long. Is it possible that the Lakers have finally found a new home for the former league MVP. LA has also been linked recently to Utah Jazz veterans Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson. Perhaps they’ve struck a deal with Danny Ainge’s front office?

To be clear, however, these are all mere speculations. For all we know, there’s a really good reason as to why the Lakers decided to abruptly call off the press conference. It cannot be denied, though, that the circumstances are rather suspicious — especially considering this is the Lakers we’re talking about here.