DeMar DeRozan’s eye-opening Kobe Bryant-LeBron James Drew League comparison

LeBron James’ Drew League appearance was a historic moment for hoop fans everywhere. The Los Angeles Lakers star last stepped foot in the Pro-Am league in 2011. 11 years later, his return to the league was met by a big ovation from the crowd. As usual, Bron did not disappoint, putting on a show for the fans in attendance.

Recently, LeBron’s Drew League teammate DeMar DeRozan talked about the former’s appearance in the league. DeRozan talked about the impact of James’ appearance there, and likened it to a familiar face in Lakers history. (via ClutchPoints)

“It was one of those moments you can’t duplicate… I remember when Kobe came and played in the Drew that was kind of one of the most epic moments.”

“It was one of those moments you can’t duplicate..I remember when Kobe came and played in the Drew that was kind of one of the most epic moments.” DeMar DeRozan speaking with Draymond Green on what it meant to have LeBron James play in the Drew League 🔥pic.twitter.com/9sCMZgSmw3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 28, 2022

Kobe Bryant’s Drew League appearance was just as hyped up as LeBron James’, and arguably had a better finish. The Lakers star was part of the big 2011 tournament that saw NBA players flock the pro-am scene during the lockout. Kobe famously had a duel with then-Rockets star James Harden.

As the game was starting to come down to the wire in the final moments, an officer urged Kobe to sit out the final minutes. The Lakers star couldn’t resist his competitive drive, though, and he entered the game. The rest, as they say, is history.

Nine years ago: Kobe Bryant played his first game at the Drew League. His team was down late in the 4th quarter and an officer tried to get him to leave early. Kobe said, “I gotta finish the game,” then hit a game winner at the buzzer 🔥 (via @KingJosiah54) pic.twitter.com/cx65F1lotl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 16, 2020

Moments like this will forever be treasured by the lucky fans who were watching live. That is what DeRozan is talking about when he speaks about why LeBron’s and Kobe’s appearance are impactful. It’s not everyday that you see legends like them play in a small court in front of a relatively small audience.