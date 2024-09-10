Once upon a time, Kobe Bryant made a surprise appearance at a Drew League game. While some NBA stars would normally participate in the pro-am league, especially during the off-season, fans rarely get to see the biggest stars play. Like for example, when LeBron James played in his first Drew League game, the gym was packed with fans wanting to see the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. A similar situation happened with Bryant, however, it wasn't necessarily the same.

During a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George, DeMar DeRozan shared the story of how Bryant's appearance in the Drew League came about. Apparently, the entire game was spontaneous. There wasn't supposed to be a Drew League game on the day Kobe was invited to play.

“The way that [Kobe Bryant] did it, it was so unexpected because like it literally happened that day,” DeRozan said. “Everybody get the text, the calls. There wasn't even supposed to be a Drew League game that day. It was at Washington Park, a small gym. … [Kobe] come in and you know score 50. Hit a game-winning shot and stand there like it was so poetic.”

Kobe Bryant dominated a Drew League game in 2011

Back in 2011, the NBA faced a lockout which led to pickup games and outside leagues becoming popular among some stars. One of those stars who participated in one of the most prominent leagues in Los Angeles is none other than the late great Kobe Bryant.

Bryant is one of the most competitive players in the league's history. Having that in mind, it was difficult to picture him not playing on the hardwood. True enough, the Lakers legend couldn't keep himself away from the court and decided to participate in a Drew League game. While his appearance wasn't as organized as how LeBron James did in 2022, Bryant's presence was nothing short of legendary.

Kobe's Drew League game featured other NBA stars like DeMar DeRozan, James Harden, and Paul George. However, at the time, Bryant was the biggest draw of the game. Given the hype of the audience, the Lakers legend did not disappoint. Like every other game, ‘Mamba' poured his heart out on the court and dropped 50 points against DeRozan's team. Bryant's team was down in the late fourth quarter but stepped up to the occasion and ultimately hit a game-winner over James Harden.

Fans in attendance immediately ran towards Bryant to celebrate the game-winning shot. Despite the game never being televised, it was undoubtedly one of the biggest Mamba moments in his career.