Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder just sold out of T-shirts featuring the epic pose with teammate LeBron James' basket in the play-in tournament. The shirts sold out in barely 60 minutes.

The shirts, which sold for $76 each, were easily a hit seller for both Lakers and LeBron fans. Along with Schroder and LeBron's pose, the shirt features the name of Schroder's brand, “That's Tuff.” Selling a T-Shirt featuring LeBron James was a dream come true moment for Schroder, who says he's simply “a kid from Braunschweig,” a city in Germany.

LeBron reposted Schroder's shirt to his IG Stories. “LeBron James via IG shares Dennis Schroder having a shirt ‘with the best player who ever played this game,'” per NBA Fan on Twitter.

The shirt captures the pose after the clutch basket from Schroder with 1.4 seconds left in the play-in tournament versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, which put the Lakers up by three points. If it weren't for a foul by Anthony Davis, the shot would've most likely would have been the game winner. Even so, the contest went on to overtime and the Lakers won. The Lakers would go on to beat the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the playoffs before falling to the Denver Nuggets in the Conference Finals. The Nuggets would go on to win the NBA Finals.

In the post, Dennis Schroder mentions that 50% of the profits are going to the LeBron's “I Promise School,” which has been the subject of controversy after none of the eight grade students passed the state math exam.