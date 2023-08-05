Larry Nance Jr. has come to the defense of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James amid all the hate and criticisms he's getting over the academic issue surrounding his “I Promise School.”

Recently James made headlines after the eighth graders from the “I Promise School” in Akron, Ohio failed to pass the state's math test. Unfortunately, several publications and critics used the situation to put the Lakers star under negative light and make it look like a massive failure on his part.

Nance didn't like the narrative at all and shared a post from ClutchPoints that defended James and emphasized everything wrong with the recent buzz about the “I Promise School.” The New Orleans Pelicans star–who played alongside LeBron with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018–captioned the post with “This” as he agreed with all points mentioned.

“Even when 8th graders fail a math test, it's seen as a failure for LeBron. Like he's LeTeacher or something,” the post from ClutchPoints read.

“… LeBron's mission is not just to make 13-year-olds pass an exam. The bigger purpose of his school is to attack a generational education issue in America. An issue where at-risk kids don't get the classrooms, teachers, and opportunities LeBron is providing at his school.”

True enough, the hate on LeBron James is getting out of hand. While the Lakers forward is probably used to it, that doesn't mean it's acceptable. Clearly, the haters and detractors just want to put him down and will do everything they can to accomplish that.

Fortunately for LeBron, there are a lot of people around him like Larry Nance Jr. who understands and appreciates what he's doing for the community.

LeBron James' “I Promise School” issue, fans react

Amid the attention that the “I Promise School” is getting as a result of the academic issue, a spokesperson for the LeBron James Family Foundation addressed the reports and highlighted all the efforts they are doing to help the students.

There is no denying that there's some problems that the school needs to address. However, the spokesperson emphasized that their program is aimed for the “long haul” and they remain committed to helping students become successful individuals.

“When we started this work to wraparound students through education, we entered this partnership with Akron Public School for the long haul,” the spokesperson told Complex. “Because this work requires a long term commitment, hard work, and a lot of love and care. And that’s what we bring each and every day because the I Promise School is more than a school. We’re here for the ups and downs, and will continue to wraparound our students and their entire families so they can be successful in school and in life, no matter the challenges and obstacles that come their way.”

While it didn't stop the criticisms, many like Larry Nance Jr. defended LeBron James and his “I Promise School” from the bashers.

“My wife works at a school similar to this in New Orleans Larry. Elan Academy and those teachers work their tales off and don't get summer vacations like other schools because the kids are all that matters to the staff at that school,” a fan replied to Nance's tweet.

Another one said, “People cry about rich folks not putting money back into the community, but when one does they pray on “X projects” downfall. This makes no sense to me.”

“It’s all click bait. He’s doing amazing things. All students lost so much when schools shut down and they are still recovering,” a third commenter argued.

James himself has yet to address the issue, though he'll likely focus on his offseason work for the Lakers and other plans for his “I Promise School.”