Dennis Schroder doesn’t see LeBron James retiring from basketball just yet.

James made shockwaves in the world of basketball when he revealed he was uncertain about his future in the sport following the Nuggets’ sweep of the Lakers last night.

“We’ll see what happens going forward,” James said at the post-game press conference after scoring 40 points in a close defeat. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest — just for me personally, going forward, with the game of basketball. I’ve got a lot to think about it.”

This was followed by a report stating that the four-time NBA champion was seriously considering retirement leading many to wonder if we’ve seen the last of James.

Of course, James has spoken in the past of his dream of playing with his son Bronny before he calls it a career.

But with that said, James has dealt with a number of injuries this season, has not made the NBA Finals since 2020 and also turns 39 later this year. Basically, it wouldn’t be that surprising if he retired either.

His teammate and Lakers guard Schroder, however, doesn’t see it happening. At the same time, he will support whatever decision James makes.

“I didn’t even see it, yet. I can’t see that,” Schroder said in his exit interview (via Michael Corvo). “I don’t know what’s going on. Maybe it’s personal, whatever. To retire and the last game in the playoffs you make 40, 10, and 9? I think you still got juice to play a couple more years.

“Whatever he decides, he’s played 20 years. We’re going to support him. I’m going to support him. Hopefully he comes back.”

It should be noted that LeBron James — who didn’t have an exit interview with Darvin Ham or Rob Pelinka as he was given time to reflect on his career — made those comments in the heat of the moment.

We will only know for sure what he plans on doing once we get official confirmation.