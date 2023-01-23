The Los Angeles Lakers showed what stuff they’re made of Sunday night when they clawed their way back up after being down by as many as 25 points to score a 121-112 road win over Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. And whatever material that was, it was stronger and tougher than the imaginary watch Lakers guard Patrick Beverley was tapping late in the fourth quarter when Los Angeles appeared to be on its way to completing the comeback.

Beverley’s teammate and one of the heroes for the Lakers against the Blazers was more than amused by Beverley’s late-game antic (via Dave McMenamin of ESPN).

“I mean, that’s PB,” Schroder said with a laugh when asked about Beverley’s wristwatch goof. “That’s what he does. He lives for those moments, and he’s been doing it throughout his whole career. So you can’t blame him.”

Schroder teamed up with LeBron James and Thomas Bryant to carry most of the load in the second half for the Lakers. He scored 22 of his 24 points in the final two quarters of the contest. Bryant poured in 17 of his 31 while James put up 20 of his game-high 37 points during the same time window.

Beverley was only able to get a pair of buckets for seven points the entire game, but he had a plus-27 when it was all said and done — the best mark from either the Lakers or the Blazers.

Beverley and the Lakers, who have now won both their last two games, can make it three in a row if they beat the Los Angeles Clippers at home this Tuesday.