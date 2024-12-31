Newly acquired forward Dorian Finney-Smith wasted no time soaking in the atmosphere of championship contention after being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers from the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking to reporters, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Finney-Smith candidly compared the two franchises, highlighting the stark contrast in their aspirations.

“It's fun, man,” Finney-Smith said on Monday. “Just the opportunity to play for a championship. Not even just playoffs. In Brooklyn, we were just fighting to get in the playoffs. Here, we're trying to win the championship. So it's a different approach, different energy, all around.”

The Lakers acquired Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton in a trade that sent D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three future second-round picks to Brooklyn. For Finney-Smith, the trade wasn’t just a change in coasts—it was a move from a team battling for a play-in spot to one with its sights set on a title.

Finney-Smith’s comments underscore the Lakers’ championship mindset, a tone set by veterans LeBron James and Anthony Davis and reinforced by the team’s management. Lakers coach J.J. Redick praised Finney-Smith for his ability to defend multiple positions and his growth as a spot-up shooter, calling him a valuable addition to the team’s playoff-caliber roster.

“Dorian gives us another defender, and he's worked to become an elite spot-up, catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter,” Redick said. “He fits in with any lineup and roster, and I think he’ll be great for our group, both on and off the court.”

The 31-year-old Finney-Smith, who averaged 10.4 points on 45.9% shooting (43.5% from 3-point range) in 20 games for the Nets this season, admitted that the new environment already feels like a significant upgrade. While he has been a reliable contributor throughout his career, this is his first time joining a team with genuine championship aspirations.

While Finney-Smith is expected to come off the bench initially, his versatility and defensive prowess could prove critical as the Lakers navigate injuries and prepare for the playoffs. With backup point guard Gabe Vincent nursing a hip injury and forward Jarred Vanderbilt still sidelined, the Lakers are eager to integrate their new acquisitions as soon as possible.

During his first day with the team, Finney-Smith took the opportunity to introduce himself to LeBron James, whose 40th birthday coincided with the forward’s arrival. After years of battling James on opposing teams, Finney-Smith joked that he finally had the chance to ask the superstar for his signature sneakers and gear.

“I told Bron today, this is probably the most I ever said something to him,” Finney-Smith shared with a smile. “I've been guarding him for nine years, but now I just have to pull that shade down and say, ‘Give me some of those shoes.' It’s fun knowing I don’t have to compete against him tomorrow.”

For Finney-Smith, the trade to Los Angeles represents not just a change of scenery, but also a new chapter in his career—one focused on winning a championship. As the Lakers continue to solidify their roster for a postseason run, Finney-Smith’s defense, three-point shooting, and veteran presence could make him a key contributor in their pursuit of a title.