Carmelo Anthony's eldest son Kiyan shared his thoughts on Bronny James‘ road to the NBA. The young Anthony expressed enthusiasm and declared that it wouldn't be too long until he entered the big leagues. He saw James' path as a way of motivation and is genuinely happy to see him get to play for the Los Angeles Lakers alongside his father LeBron.

“It just shows that anybody could do it,” Kiyan said. “I’m coming up next, and I could do it. Definitely happy for him and definitely congratulations to him.”

While Kiyan's remarks seem positive, some fans on social media are questioning his wordplay. Here's what they had to say on X (formerly Twitter):

““Just shows that anybody could do it” 😂😂😂” – @Settle__Debate

““Shows that anybody can do it”” – @aykeepitabuck

“I think the young players who are the sons of former NBA players have an edge. They grow up training in aspects of the game that usually take years to master. Thanks to their parents' experience, they learn secrets and tricks that others only discover over time” – @LakersOnX

““Anybody could do it… if their dad was on the team” lol” – @19_loading

“Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan might have inadvertently mocked the Lakers for drafting Bronny James” – @ForTheWin

“Anybody could do it, especially if you’re kids of Bron and Melo” – @jbondwagon

“I’m assuming he’s referring to Bronny’s heart attack but using the son of LEBRON to say “anyone can do it” like he came from Section 8 is comedy” – @n0blewis

Can Bronny James prove his doubters wrong?

Bronny James' entry into the NBA has stirred controversy, especially after being selected 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 draft. Many speculate that his spot on the team is due to his father, LeBron James, rather than his own merits. Critics point to his underwhelming college stats—4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game with a 36.6% shooting accuracy—as evidence that he's not yet ready for the NBA.

However, the upside is undeniable. Bronny will make history as part of the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA. LeBron, still considered one of the league's best, can offer unparalleled mentorship to his son, helping him develop and refine his game daily. While concerns linger that Bronny's NBA career could falter, having LeBron as a mentor and teammate may accelerate his growth, potentially setting him up to exceed expectations and surprise the basketball world.