Championship aspirations are looking bleak for some NBA teams. Some squads need to get out of their slumps immediately if they hope to make a push for better seeding in the playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis are one of them. Darvin Ham experienced some issues earlier in their campaign which resulted in massive ramifications. Channing Frye took notice of these flaws and passed judgment on the squad.
LeBron James' former teammate has been very vocal about his sentiments about issues around the league. Channing Frye was asked about the Lakers' hopes of notching a Larry O'Brien trophy come summer and his answer was not too optimistic, via Run It Back on Fan Duel TV.
“With the Lakers. No. That’s a zero. Good try. Hey, I love the guys. But, put it this way, if we stop right now, who are they playing in the play-in, the Warriors? That’s a 50-50 chance right there. You have to go against a young Minnesota or Dallas who is cooking right now. Stop it,” Frye said.
Lakers struggle to make the postseason
The Lakers are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings. They have won seven out of their last 10 games and are hoping to usurp the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings within their next 10 matchups. They are peaking but it looks like this is not enough for Frye to give them the benefit of the doubt.
“Bron, listen, that's my guy. I love you. If I saw him, I'd tell him ‘You had a great year, big guy, that's crazy.' At 39, I sweat going up the stairs, I need a breath. You're out here averaging 25 but it ain't it,” he concluded.
The Lakers have been getting a huge boost in James and Anthony Davis. Darvin Ham has fixed his rotations and no longer leaves fans and players alike scratching their heads after games. Momentum is also on their side as the Kings continue to trend downward in the Western Conference standings.
Much like last year's squad, this Lakers team just needs a shot in the postseason. If all goes well, the Purple and Gold could notch basketball immortality yet again.