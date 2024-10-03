Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent was limited to 11 games played during the 2023-24 NBA season. Vincent returned late in the season but recently made an admission about his injury status during that time, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“Probably like a month or so after the year ended,” Vincent said of when he was fully healthy. “Obviously I was healthy enough to come back and compete, but I think it was clear to everybody I wasn't really myself.”

Vincent later added that he is “healthy” heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

“Definitely happy to be healthy coming into this season.”

Vincent spent the first four years of his career with the Miami Heat before joining the Lakers last season. He established himself as an impactful player with the Heat, something that clearly caught the Lakers' attention. Unfortunately, Vincent wasn't able to make as big of an impact as he wanted in his first year in LA due to injuries.

If Vincent can stay healthy during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign, though, he will have an opportunity to make a serious impact.

Lakers' JJ Redick gets 100% real on Gabe Vincent

Much of the attention early in training camp for the Lakers has centered around LeBron and Bronny James. This is not surprising given how rare a father-son duo playing on the same team is. However, JJ Redick, the new coach of the Lakers, has already taken notice of Vincent.

“He and I spent about three and a half hours together… In Vegas during Summer League,” Redick said, via McMenamin. “One of the things I talked about with him is just having a really aggressive mentality. He is, and I knew this prior to being back in the gym, I knew that he was super professional… He's like one of those guys where you're like, ‘man, I would love to have 10 Gabe Vincents.' He's easy to coach. You know what he's going to be day to day consistency.”

There is no question that Vincent could end up playing a pivotal role for the Lakers this year. Every good team features impactful players around superstars. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will lead the way, but having a player like Vincent will only help this team.