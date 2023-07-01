The Los Angeles Lakers have made their first move in NBA free agency. It might not be the one most supporters have been waiting for, but it's still a significant signing for LeBron James and Co. This comes in the form of now-former Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent reportedly agreeing to a three-year deal with the Lakers worth $33 million.

As it turns out, this move might have been a long time coming. Some six years ago, Gabe Vincent sent out a tweet about LeBron. In it, he talked up James' prowess as the top basketball player on the planet. Little did he know that they were going to be teammates somewhere down the road:

2,114 days ago, Gabe Vincent tweeted this about LeBron James. Today he is the 👑's teammate 👀 pic.twitter.com/PUZmkC5Ai3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2023

At the time of Vincent's tweet, LeBron James was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This was a little over a year before he to his talents to Hollywood. For his part, Gabe Vincent wasn't even in the NBA. At that time, the 6-foot-3 point guard was still in his senior year at the University of California in Santa Barbara.

I guess you could call this a full-circle moment for Gabe Vincent. From idolizing The King, he now has been given the opportunity to play alongside one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. This wasn't by pure fortune, though. Vincent worked his butt off through the years, and all those hard days in the gym have now paid off handsomely for him. He had a breakout season with the Heat last year, and the Lakers definitely took notice.