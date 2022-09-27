The start of the regular season is now less than a month away. With the new campaign quickly closing in, LeBron James decided to send a special shoutout to all Los Angeles Lakers fans out there.

In his statement, King James talked about what he expects to deliver this season for Laker Nation (h/t Lakers on Twitter):

“I just want to say shoutout to all the Laker faithful,” LeBron said. “Listen, without the Lake Show, we’re nothing. And it is my responsibility, and our responsibility all around here to put on a show for y’all.”

LeBron then went on to reveal the crucial role the fans will need to play in terms of supporting the team all year round. James promised to put on a show for the fans, while also asking challenging them to give as much support as they can for the Lakers:

“The arena is going to be lightning in there,” he continued. “It’s going to be showtime all over. It’s going to be high-flying, alley-oops, threes, blocks, charges. Plenty of excitement. Y’all give me that excitement, and I promise I’ll give y’all my excitement.”

LeBron then ended his hype message in the most LeBron James way possible:

“Six is back,” LeBron said. “King is back. Have my throne ready. Crown going on. You know how we do.”

As a Laker fan, if that doesn’t excite you then you probably need to get something checked. It’s been a forgettable past couple of seasons for the purple and gold, but what’s great about the new season is that it presents a fresh start. LeBron and Co. have a clean slate right now and it is clear that their out on a mission to erase all the misery from the past two years.

At this point, Lakers fans can permit themselves to be cautiously optimistic for the season ahead.